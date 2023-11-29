Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTLB is 0.31.

The public float for GTLB is 94.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% of that float. On November 29, 2023, GTLB’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB)’s stock price has soared by 4.20 in relation to previous closing price of 47.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-17 that Barclays downgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock to “equal weight” from “overweight” earlier, noting its short-term risk-reward ratio looks less appealing.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GTLB’s stock has risen by 7.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.49% and a quarterly rise of 7.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Gitlab Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for GTLB’s stock, with a 15.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTLB Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.67. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from Sijbrandij Sytse, who sale 159,433 shares at the price of $49.12 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sijbrandij Sytse now owns 0 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $7,831,015 using the latest closing price.

ROBINS BRIAN G, the Chief Financial Officer of Gitlab Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $45.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that ROBINS BRIAN G is holding 464,338 shares at $454,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Equity return is now at value -24.29, with -16.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.