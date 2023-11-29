Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.80relation to previous closing price of 18.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Freshworks (FRSH) helps Lalamove boost sales and customer engagement with Freshdesk and Freshsales.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRSH is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRSH is $23.40, which is $3.91 above the current price. The public float for FRSH is 155.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on November 29, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has seen a 3.01% increase for the week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month and a -8.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for FRSH’s stock, with a 13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 7,035 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Nov 10. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 19,081 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $122,479 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 4,800 shares at $17.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 23,005 shares at $83,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.