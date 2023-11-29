Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has seen a -30.36% decrease in the past week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month, and a -66.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.25% for FBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for FBIO’s stock, with a -74.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBIO is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FBIO is $12.50, which is $10.55 above than the current price. The public float for FBIO is 7.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on November 29, 2023 was 389.59K shares.

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) has decreased by -8.88 when compared to last closing price of 2.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -34.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.35%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -30.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw -80.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 1,567,515 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 2,597,440 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $2,664,776 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc, purchase 147,058 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 1,130,520 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc stands at -114.30. The total capital return value is set at -84.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -199.90, with -33.03 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 310.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.