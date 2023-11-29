Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Stock Experiences 17.44% Monthly Change

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has gone up by 5.19% for the week, with a 17.44% rise in the past month and a -22.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.61% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.00% for FLNC’s stock, with a -8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLNC is 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLNC is $31.08, which is $10.81 above the current price. The public float for FLNC is 59.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNC on November 29, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

FLNC stock's latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 19.10. However, the company has seen a 5.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Electric vehicles (EVs) are reshaping the automotive landscape, and the hunt for under-the-radar EV stocks to buy remains as thrilling as ever. Amidst the bustling EV realm, many businesses are vying for a slice of the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLNC Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw 18.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Couch Carolee, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $22.78 back on May 22. After this action, Couch Carolee now owns 1,200 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $1,139,135 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc, sale 71,158 shares at $19.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 30,395 shares at $1,396,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -8.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.90. Equity return is now at value -25.84, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.