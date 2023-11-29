FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) is $2.83, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for FPAY is 12.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FPAY on November 29, 2023 was 26.13K shares.

FPAY) stock's latest price update

The stock price of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) has dropped by -12.24 compared to previous close of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here is how FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY’s stock has risen by 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.72% and a quarterly rise of 29.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for FlexShopper Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.46% for FPAY’s stock, with a 17.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1283. In addition, FlexShopper Inc saw 39.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 8,707 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Nov 20. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,985,092 shares of FlexShopper Inc, valued at $9,752 using the latest closing price.

Davis John, the COO of FlexShopper Inc, purchase 6,477 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Davis John is holding 7,720 shares at $7,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at -4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value 12.52, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on FlexShopper Inc (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 314.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.90. Total debt to assets is 65.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,170.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.