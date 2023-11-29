First Solar Inc (FSLR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.39.

The public float for FSLR is 100.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on November 29, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 155.02. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Solar stocks are the right choice if you want to invest in the energy sector. As technology evolves, people are shifting to solar energy as the primary source of electricity, which results in high demand for solar companies.

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc (FSLR) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.88% rise in the past month, and a -14.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for FSLR’s stock, with a -14.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $188 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.20. In addition, First Solar Inc saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Verma Kuntal Kumar, who sale 1,621 shares at the price of $144.16 back on Oct 30. After this action, Verma Kuntal Kumar now owns 1,621 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $233,683 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $158.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 30,419 shares at $791,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.