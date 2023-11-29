Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Fate Therapeutics stock has fallen 50% and lost 90% of its market cap, validating negative stance on the company. Janssen walked away from a partnership deal with Fate, resulting in a huge loss for shareholders. Fate’s current pipeline consists of early-stage programs, but the company’s progress in the market has been dubious.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FATE is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FATE is $6.43, which is $3.9 above the current price. The public float for FATE is 92.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on November 29, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

The stock of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen a -2.69% decrease in the past week, with a 53.33% rise in the past month, and a -6.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for FATE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.24% for FATE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FATE Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +46.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -74.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from TAHL CINDY, who sale 24,363 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Nov 09. After this action, TAHL CINDY now owns 153,235 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $58,471 using the latest closing price.

Dulac Edward J III, the Chief Financial Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,718 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Dulac Edward J III is holding 119,570 shares at $13,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.