Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 23.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $22.14, which is $5.75 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. On November 29, 2023, EXTR’s average trading volume was 2.43M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 16.52. However, the company has seen a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Extreme Networks has revised its growth expectations for fiscal year 2024, anticipating mid-to-high single-digit growth instead of mid-double-digit growth. EXTR is facing challenges with existing orders and inventory, as well as macroeconomic conditions in the EMEA region. Despite the slowdown in growth, there is still potential for margin expansion through supply chain normalization and the transition to the Universal platform.

EXTR’s Market Performance

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.20% decline in the past month and a -37.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for EXTR’s stock, with a -24.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTR Trading at -20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 28,443 shares at the price of $17.10 back on Nov 07. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,090,354 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $486,424 using the latest closing price.

Vitalone Joseph A, the Chief Revenue Officer of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 45,090 shares at $23.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Vitalone Joseph A is holding 107,804 shares at $1,068,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 85.96, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.