Examining the Volatility of Essa Pharma Inc’s (EPIX) Stock

In the past week, EPIX stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly gain of 19.68% and a quarterly surge of 83.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Essa Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for EPIX’s stock, with a 64.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) is $19.40, which is $14.11 above the current market price. The public float for EPIX is 19.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPIX on November 29, 2023 was 180.57K shares.

EPIX) stock’s latest price update

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.34 in comparison to its previous close of 5.90, however, the company has experienced a -2.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-06 that EPIX is targeting prostate cancer with its lead and only asset EPI-7386. While there’s some rationale to the molecule’s science, there’s not a lot of convincing data yet.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPIX Trading at 30.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Essa Pharma Inc saw 109.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who purchase 23,259 shares at the price of $5.73 back on Nov 21. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 784,404 shares of Essa Pharma Inc, valued at $133,274 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Essa Pharma Inc, purchase 16,471 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 760,875 shares at $98,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.43. Equity return is now at value -17.05, with -16.66 for asset returns.

Based on Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 73.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.