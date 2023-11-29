Examining the Volatility of Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) Stock

The stock of Erasca Inc (ERAS) has gone down by -11.78% for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a -22.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.51% for ERAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.07% for ERAS’s stock, with a -26.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERAS is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ERAS is $9.00, which is $7.01 above the current price. The public float for ERAS is 93.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERAS on November 29, 2023 was 607.80K shares.

ERAS) stock’s latest price update

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.38 in relation to previous closing price of 2.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2023. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERAS Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Erasca Inc saw -53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Lim Jonathan E, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lim Jonathan E now owns 19,456,216 shares of Erasca Inc, valued at $2,026,000 using the latest closing price.

Lim Jonathan E, the Chairman & CEO of Erasca Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lim Jonathan E is holding 18,396,216 shares at $275,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -52.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -65.48, with -53.26 for asset returns.

Based on Erasca Inc (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.80. Total debt to assets is 10.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Erasca Inc (ERAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.