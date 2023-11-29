Examining the Volatility of Builders Firstsource Inc’s (BLDR) Stock

The stock of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has gone up by 3.48% for the week, with a 27.94% rise in the past month and a -1.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.38% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for BLDR’s stock, with a 17.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is 2.04.

The public float for BLDR is 120.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on November 29, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has soared by 3.12 in relation to previous closing price of 133.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is benefiting from solid contributions from its strategic acquisitions, productivity savings and investments on its digital platform.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at 12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +26.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.96. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 111.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Hiller Michael, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $151.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hiller Michael now owns 31,495 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $212,288 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 5,965 shares at $147.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 32,892 shares at $882,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 32.11, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.