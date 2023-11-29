Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s (KTRA) Stock

In the past week, KTRA stock has gone up by 2.79%, with a monthly decline of -90.93% and a quarterly plunge of -92.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.72% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.42% for KTRA’s stock, with a -89.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KTRA is $14.00, which is $13.62 above the current price. The public float for KTRA is 1.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTRA on November 29, 2023 was 424.66K shares.

KTRA) stock’s latest price update

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.83 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-09 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that its President and CEO, Robert E. Hoffman will present in the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET.

KTRA Trading at -85.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -90.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4030. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -94.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -236.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -233.90. Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.