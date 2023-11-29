Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s (HLT) Stock

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has gone down by -1.06% for the week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month and a 11.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.60% for HLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for HLT’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) is $169.80, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 251.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on November 29, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 168.77. However, the company has seen a -1.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $191 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.51. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 32.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 10,863 shares at the price of $166.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 58,256 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,809,892 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 6,267 shares at $166.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 19,780 shares at $1,041,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.