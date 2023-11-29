Evaluating the Impact of -12.05 Increase on Citi Trends Inc’s (CTRN) Stock

The stock of Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) has gone down by -8.98% for the week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month and a 0.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for CTRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for CTRN’s stock, with a 10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRN is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) is $29.00, which is $5.79 above the current market price. The public float for CTRN is 8.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. On November 29, 2023, CTRN’s average trading volume was 69.59K shares.

CTRN) stock’s latest price update

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.05 compared to its previous closing price of 26.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-28 that Citi Trends missed on both sales and earnings this morning. Its quarterly loss was actually three times as big as what Wall Street was expecting.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CTRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $32 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRN Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.67. In addition, Citi Trends Inc saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRN starting from Fund 1 Investments, LLC, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $23.02 back on Oct 30. After this action, Fund 1 Investments, LLC now owns 973,768 shares of Citi Trends Inc, valued at $87,468 using the latest closing price.

Fund 1 Investments, LLC, the 10% Owner of Citi Trends Inc, purchase 28,300 shares at $22.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Fund 1 Investments, LLC is holding 969,968 shares at $642,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citi Trends Inc stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.69. Equity return is now at value -5.71, with -1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Citi Trends Inc (CTRN), the company’s capital structure generated 160.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 43.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 345.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.