Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s (EPRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has gone up by 0.56% for the week, with a 11.37% rise in the past month and a -2.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for EPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EPRT is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EPRT is $26.64, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume for EPRT on November 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.51 in relation to its previous close of 23.62. However, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in years. Net lease REITs are particularly cheap, despite enjoying steady growth. We highlight three of our Top Picks for 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.