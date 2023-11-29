Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 18.83, but the company has seen a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-22 that Realty Income’s access to capital is proving to be a major competitive advantage. Equity Commonwealth is a REIT selling for less than the cash on the books.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQC is $20.00, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 103.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for EQC on November 29, 2023 was 954.29K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC stock saw an increase of -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly increase of -1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Equity Commonwealth (EQC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for EQC’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.19 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.