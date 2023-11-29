Envista Holdings Corp’s (NVST) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has seen a -1.26% decrease in the past week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month, and a -29.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for NVST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for NVST’s stock, with a -28.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) is above average at 21.68x. The 36-month beta value for NVST is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVST is $30.11, which is $6.62 above than the current price. The public float for NVST is 170.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of NVST on November 29, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

NVST) stock’s latest price update

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 23.88. However, the company has seen a -1.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Halloween has come and gone for another year. Candy by the bag load was collected, sorted by parents and eaten by children and adults alike.

NVST Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.67. In addition, Envista Holdings Corp saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Conley Eric, who purchase 2,185 shares at the price of $22.89 back on Nov 16. After this action, Conley Eric now owns 47,376 shares of Envista Holdings Corp, valued at $50,015 using the latest closing price.

Nance Mark E, the General Counsel of Envista Holdings Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Nance Mark E is holding 39,042 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.45 for the present operating margin

+57.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corp stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Envista Holdings Corp (NVST), the company’s capital structure generated 36.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.66. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.