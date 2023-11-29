enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN)’s stock price has soared by 12.67 in relation to previous closing price of 7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ENGN is at -1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENGN is 12.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ENGN on November 29, 2023 was 210.54K shares.

ENGN’s Market Performance

The stock of enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) has seen a 6.15% increase in the past week, with a -68.42% drop in the past month, and a -17.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.06% for ENGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.19% for ENGN’s stock, with a -16.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENGN Trading at -22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.40%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENGN rose by +6.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, enGene Holdings Inc saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENGN

The total capital return value is set at -1.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -2.39 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.