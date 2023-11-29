Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 137.12. However, the company has experienced a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-28 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Stuart Canfield, CFO, will present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5, in London, England. During the course of this event, EA may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the event via live audio webcast at http://ir.ea.com. Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Presentation at 9:00 AM GMT / 4:00 AM EST Duration: 30 Minutes.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 37.63x. The 36-month beta value for EA is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EA is $146.38, which is $10.0 above than the current price. The public float for EA is 243.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of EA on November 29, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw an increase of 0.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.21% and a quarterly increase of 12.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.28. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $137.19 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 35,930 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $342,976 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $134.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 20,922 shares at $134,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.