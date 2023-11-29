Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL)’s stock price has soared by 18.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Jim Kras – Chief Executive Officer Mike James – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) is $2.00, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for EDBL is 5.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on November 29, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL stock saw an increase of 12.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.53% and a quarterly increase of -61.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.78% for Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for EDBL’s stock, with a -66.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5278. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -91.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from DonAroma Pamela, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Jun 02. After this action, DonAroma Pamela now owns 1,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $1,510 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kras James E. is holding 47,265 shares at $1,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Inc stands at -107.80. Equity return is now at value -501.40, with -95.62 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.