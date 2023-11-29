e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 15.60% gain in the past month, and a -11.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.06% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 15.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is 55.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is $139.92, which is $21.73 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On November 29, 2023, ELF’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 117.44. However, the company has seen a 6.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Following the end of the pandemic, consumers returned to in-person office work and resumed attending large social functions such as weddings and happy hours at bars. Meanwhile, Americans took many more vacations than before the pandemic.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.29. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 113.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 5,880 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 123,983 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $646,800 using the latest closing price.

Levitan Lauren Cooks, the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 2,240 shares at $107.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Levitan Lauren Cooks is holding 21,338 shares at $239,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.