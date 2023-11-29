Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for DOUG is 71.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DOUG was 499.87K shares.

DOUG) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG)’s stock price has soared by 10.12 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Douglas Elliman’s shares have continued to decline, making the company worth around $150 million. DOUG reported a weak Q3 with a decline in revenues and an operating loss, but cost-cutting measures are starting to take hold. The real estate resale market remains sluggish, and the company faces potential commission declines from the fallout of the Sitzer/Burnett class action lawsuit.

DOUG’s Market Performance

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has seen a 14.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.32% gain in the past month and a -25.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for DOUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for DOUG’s stock, with a -28.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOUG Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7433. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc saw -52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from LAMPEN RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 21. After this action, LAMPEN RICHARD now owns 1,621,097 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc, valued at $16,946 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the Executive Vice President & COO of Douglas Elliman Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 1,611,097 shares at $17,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.