Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Stock Sees a-0.81 Decrease

In the past week, LPG stock has gone down by -0.24%, with a monthly gain of 37.93% and a quarterly surge of 71.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Dorian LPG Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for LPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 69.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) is 6.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPG is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is $37.55, which is -$4.34 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On November 29, 2023, LPG’s average trading volume was 855.27K shares.

LPG) stock’s latest price update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 42.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The Zacks Transportation-Shipping Industry has been a highlight of this earnings season as many of the companies in the space have posted strong quarterly results.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 27.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +30.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.05. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 159.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Hadjipateras Alexander C., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.62 back on Nov 21. After this action, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now owns 70,853 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $249,720 using the latest closing price.

Young Theodore B., the Chief Financial Officer of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 5,000 shares at $37.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Young Theodore B. is holding 93,720 shares at $185,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 29.22, with 15.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.