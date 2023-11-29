Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DFS is $100.80, which is $13.58 above the current price. The public float for DFS is 248.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on November 29, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.08 in relation to its previous close of 85.44. However, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Discover Financial (DFS) continues to benefit from robust receivables growth, record deposit inflows and the solid performance of its Payment Services segment.

DFS’s Market Performance

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.36% rise in the past month, and a -3.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $99 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.18. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.