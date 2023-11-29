DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) is $21.94, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for DBRG is 161.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.30% of that float. On November 29, 2023, DBRG’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.72relation to previous closing price of 16.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for DigitalBridge (DBRG) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.71% rise in the past month, and a -3.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for DBRG stock, with a simple moving average of 15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 51.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.