Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.65 in comparison to its previous close of 121.42, however, the company has experienced a 4.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that After a downturn that ran from late summer to early fall, the stock market reversed higher on two pieces of good news. First, inflation seems to have stabilized.

Is It Worth Investing in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 11.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKS is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is $140.19, which is $15.55 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 57.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. On November 29, 2023, DKS’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

DKS stock saw an increase of 4.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.38% and a quarterly increase of 8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for DKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKS Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.69. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from COLOMBO WILLIAM J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, COLOMBO WILLIAM J now owns 170,192 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., valued at $241,999 using the latest closing price.

MATHRANI SANDEEP, the Director of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., purchase 1,300 shares at $113.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MATHRANI SANDEEP is holding 6,647 shares at $147,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 10.81 for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.