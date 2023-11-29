Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH) is above average at 21.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) is $9.68, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for DRH is 206.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRH on November 29, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DRH) stock’s latest price update

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 8.31, however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Briony Quinn – Senior Vice President & Treasurer Mark Brugger – President & Chief Executive Officer Jeff Donnelly – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Smedes Rose – Citi Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Anthony Powell – Barclays Bank Dany Asad – Bank of America Bill Crow – Raymond James Chris Darling – Green Street Mike Bellisario – Baird Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

DRH’s Market Performance

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) has seen a -0.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.28% gain in the past month and a 2.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for DRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for DRH’s stock, with a 2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRH Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Co., valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+27.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. stands at +10.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 5.78, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 81.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.92. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.