Design Therapeutics Inc’s (DSGN) Stock: A 6.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) has gone up by 4.79% for the week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month and a -1.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.04% for DSGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for DSGN’s stock, with a -53.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DSGN is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DSGN is $4.75, which is $2.45 above the current price. The public float for DSGN is 32.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSGN on November 29, 2023 was 570.34K shares.

DSGN) stock’s latest price update

Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.28relation to previous closing price of 2.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-15 that Design focuses on therapies to treat neurological disorders. The company said it has enough cash to fund operations through 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DSGN Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc saw -77.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from LAPPE RODNEY W, who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 29. After this action, LAPPE RODNEY W now owns 133,024 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,287 using the latest closing price.

William Arsani, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,960,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that William Arsani is holding 3,000,000 shares at $4,782,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -23.12, with -22.11 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.