D.R. Horton Inc.’s (DHI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DHI stock has gone down by -1.90%, with a monthly gain of 23.85% and a quarterly surge of 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for DHI’s stock, with a 13.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DHI is $143.44, which is $17.48 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 290.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume for DHI on November 29, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has plunged by -0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 126.27, but the company has seen a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that We explain why selling cash-covered puts and covered calls are relatively safe choices for earning a high income. We will discuss how to formulate a sustainable and repeatable options income strategy. In this monthly series, we present how to go about selecting the right kind of stocks for options income. We present two lists of 10 stocks with multiple scenarios: PUT options, CALL options, and deep-in-the-money CALL options.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $119 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.37. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 41.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 470 shares at the price of $126.21 back on Nov 28. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $59,319 using the latest closing price.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,639 shares at $127.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R is holding 470 shares at $208,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+26.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 23.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.13. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.47. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.