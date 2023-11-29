Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) has increased by 3.26 when compared to last closing price of 5.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. A replay of the call will.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Right Now?

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) is $9.00, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for CTOS is 60.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTOS on November 29, 2023 was 501.55K shares.

CTOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has seen a 4.00% increase in the past week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month, and a -11.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for CTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for CTOS’s stock, with a -9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTOS Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from McMonagle Ryan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Nov 14. After this action, McMonagle Ryan now owns 350,726 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc, valued at $103,412 using the latest closing price.

Heinberg Marshall, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Heinberg Marshall is holding 120,000 shares at $71,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 7.38, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 62.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.