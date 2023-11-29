CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has seen a -8.24% decrease in the past week, with a -15.95% drop in the past month, and a -23.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for CMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.65% for CMPO’s stock, with a -27.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO) is 6.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMPO is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) is $12.10, which is $7.2 above the current market price. The public float for CMPO is 15.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.19% of that float. On November 29, 2023, CMPO’s average trading volume was 98.19K shares.

CMPO) stock’s latest price update

CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ: CMPO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.55 in comparison to its previous close of 5.30, however, the company has experienced a -8.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $13 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMPO Trading at -18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, CompoSecure Inc saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on May 17. After this action, Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter now owns 413,906 shares of CompoSecure Inc, valued at $743,916 using the latest closing price.

Doll Dixon R Jr., the 10% Owner of CompoSecure Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Doll Dixon R Jr. is holding 15,100 shares at $98,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CompoSecure Inc stands at +4.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.