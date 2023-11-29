Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYH is $4.48, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 125.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CYH on November 29, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)’s stock price has dropped by -4.71 in relation to previous closing price of 2.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Community Health (CYH) expects net operating revenues in the range of $12,400-$12,500 million for 2023.

CYH’s Market Performance

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has seen a -8.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.84% gain in the past month and a -22.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for CYH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for CYH’s stock, with a -34.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Oct 31. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 5,107,901 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc., valued at $2,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.