Comerica, Inc. (CMA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Comerica, Inc. (CMA) by analysts is $48.23, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for CMA is 130.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CMA was 2.00M shares.

CMA) stock’s latest price update

Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 43.28. However, the company has seen a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Investors may consider attractive dividend-yielding stocks like Comerica (CMA) for their portfolios amid the current economic uncertainties.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica, Inc. (CMA) has experienced a -2.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.11% rise in the past month, and a -9.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for CMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for CMA’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $45 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMA Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.89. In addition, Comerica, Inc. saw -34.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from McKinney Cassandra M., who sale 362 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jan 31. After this action, McKinney Cassandra M. now owns 6,250 shares of Comerica, Inc., valued at $26,316 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Cassandra M., the EVP of Comerica, Inc., sale 3,262 shares at $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that McKinney Cassandra M. is holding 6,825 shares at $237,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Comerica, Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 23.74, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Comerica, Inc. (CMA), the company’s capital structure generated 128.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.17. Total debt to assets is 7.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Comerica, Inc. (CMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.