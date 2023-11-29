CohBar Inc (CWBR) Stock Experiences -66.55% Monthly Change

The stock of CohBar Inc (CWBR) has seen a -15.44% decrease in the past week, with a -66.55% drop in the past month, and a -72.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for CWBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.77% for CWBR’s stock, with a -67.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CohBar Inc (CWBR) is $18.00, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for CWBR is 2.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWBR on November 29, 2023 was 30.07K shares.

CWBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) has dropped by -15.44 compared to previous close of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-23 that CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR ) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday after the company announced a planned merger with Morphogenesis. CohBar and Morphogenesis are planning for an all-stock merger that will see the two combine to create a new company named “TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.” This company will continue to trade its shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWBR stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CWBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWBR in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on March 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CWBR Trading at -62.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -62.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWBR fell by -15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8975. In addition, CohBar Inc saw -55.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CWBR

The total capital return value is set at -59.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.48. Equity return is now at value -83.97, with -74.71 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CohBar Inc (CWBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.