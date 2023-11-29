Cingulate Inc (CING) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CING is -0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CING is $5.31, which is $4.99 above the current price. The public float for CING is 11.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CING on November 29, 2023 was 175.44K shares.

The stock of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has decreased by -7.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-21 that Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 02:30 PM PT Kansas City, Kansas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced today that Chairman & CEO, Shane J. Schaffer, will be presenting a company overview at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 02:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

CING’s Market Performance

CING’s stock has fallen by -7.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.15% and a quarterly drop of -52.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.56% for Cingulate Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.01% for CING’s stock, with a -61.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CING Trading at -37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3524. In addition, Cingulate Inc saw -68.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Sep 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 45,508 shares of Cingulate Inc, valued at $3,348 using the latest closing price.

Werth Peter J., the Director of Cingulate Inc, purchase 1,823,155 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Werth Peter J. is holding 2,798,320 shares at $1,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -512.81, with -199.61 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cingulate Inc (CING) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.