Cigna Group (CI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 286.26. However, the company has seen a 0.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Cigna (CI) expects total medical customer growth to be a minimum of 1.4 million this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cigna Group (CI) is $349.62, which is $63.54 above the current market price. The public float for CI is 287.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on November 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stock saw a decrease of 0.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Cigna Group (CI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.57% for the last 200 days.

CI Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.94. In addition, Cigna Group saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 11.69, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cigna Group (CI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.