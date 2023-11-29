Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chegg Inc (CHGG) by analysts is $10.15, which is -$0.13 below the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 111.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.08% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CHGG was 2.35M shares.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.70 in relation to its previous close of 10.01. However, the company has experienced a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that If you didn’t jump on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ), or any of the other big-name AI stocks this year, don’t worry. You haven’t missed your chance because many smaller AI companies are flying under the radar.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG’s stock has risen by 4.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.23% and a quarterly rise of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Chegg Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.98% for CHGG’s stock, with a -9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,547 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 429,501 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $15,563 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 818 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 434,816 shares at $8,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.