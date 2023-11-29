Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 67.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Ceridian (CDAY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is above average at 2799.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $76.31, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 150.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDAY on November 29, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a -2.98% decrease in the past week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month, and a -6.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for CDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.72. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Heuland Noemie Clemence, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $65.18 back on Nov 10. After this action, Heuland Noemie Clemence now owns 58,353 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $195,540 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 7,084 shares at $66.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $467,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.