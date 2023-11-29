Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) has dropped by -7.69 compared to previous close of 6.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) today announced that new data from an additional 52-weeks of continuous treatment from the third year (Part 5) of the ongoing Phase 2a study of SerpinPC for the treatment of hemophilia, will be presented during a poster session at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA on December 10, 2023. SerpinPC is an investigational subcutaneously administered novel inhibitor of activated protein C (APC) in registrational studies for the treatment for hemophilia B, with or without inhibitors.

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNTA is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CNTA is $11.00, which is $5.0 above than the current price. The public float for CNTA is 58.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on November 29, 2023 was 110.87K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA stock saw a decrease of -12.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.91% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for CNTA’s stock, with a 7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNTA Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 93.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Rotman Harris, who sale 37,484 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rotman Harris now owns 33,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $235,688 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, sale 6,500 shares at $4.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 783,066 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

The total capital return value is set at -43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.40. Equity return is now at value -49.99, with -36.90 for asset returns.

Based on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.19. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.