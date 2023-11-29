Cellectis ADR (CLLS) Stock Showcases 25.06% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has seen a 2.90% increase in the past week, with a 216.41% gain in the past month, and a 66.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for CLLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.06% for CLLS’s stock, with a 62.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLLS is 3.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cellectis ADR (CLLS) is $8.25, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for CLLS is 68.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On November 29, 2023, CLLS’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

CLLS) stock’s latest price update

Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS)’s stock price has soared by 11.54 in relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Arthur Stril – Chief Business Officer Andre Choulika – Co-founder, CEO& Director Mark Frattini – Chief Medical Officer Bing Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Dev Prasad – Jefferies Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Jack Allen – Robert W. Baird & Co. Silvan Tuerkcan – JMP Securities Whitney Watson – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Cellectis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Calls.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLLS Trading at 70.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +214.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-509.08 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis ADR stands at -473.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.96. Equity return is now at value -67.51, with -29.36 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectis ADR (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 64.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.