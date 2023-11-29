CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBAT is $1.80, The public float for CBAT is 71.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAT on November 29, 2023 was 77.63K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CBAT) stock’s latest price update

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT ) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Thierry Li – Investor Relations Director Yunfei Li – Chief Executive Officer Xiangyu Pei – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Lantier – Zacks Small Cap Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has seen a 14.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.20% gain in the past month and a 7.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for CBAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.36% for CBAT’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBAT Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8258. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc stands at -3.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.49. Equity return is now at value -7.12, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.04. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.