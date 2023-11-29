Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-06 that While current dry bulk shipping charter rates are nothing to write home about, leading containership lessors Costamare and Danaos Corporation recently made moves to enter the space. Castor Maritime recently joined Danaos Corporation by taking a significant stake in competitor Eagle Bulk Shipping. I believe shareholders would have been way better off if Castor Maritime had repurchased its own common shares at the current 90%+ discount to net asset value.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 0.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CTRM is 96.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On November 29, 2023, CTRM’s average trading volume was 389.59K shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM’s stock has seen a 2.71% increase for the week, with a -12.40% drop in the past month and a -26.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for Castor Maritime Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for CTRM’s stock, with a -37.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRM Trading at -15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3227. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc saw -28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 6.92, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.