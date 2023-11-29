Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSIQ is $33.26, which is $12.23 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.94% of that float. The average trading volume for CSIQ on November 29, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has increased by 1.69 when compared to last closing price of 20.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that EBITDA estimates for 2023 and 2024 have been downgraded due to lower sales and module prices. The company expects inventory de-stocking activities in Europe and in the US. Despite short-term risks, Canadian Solar is still undervalued and has the potential for market share growth. Even lowering our estimates, the company’s valuation is cheap.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ’s stock has risen by 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.12% and a quarterly drop of -25.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Canadian Solar Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for CSIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.