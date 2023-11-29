Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is 19.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) is $21.50, which is -$0.76 below the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 162.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.78% of that float. On November 29, 2023, BXMT’s average trading volume was 3.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has increased by 1.23 when compared to last closing price of 21.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best. Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes. Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.

BXMT’s Market Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has seen a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.45% gain in the past month and a 1.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for BXMT’s stock, with a 9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.70. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $23.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 150,284 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $52,791 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 485 shares at $23.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 50,495 shares at $11,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.