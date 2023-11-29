Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) is above average at 49.12x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) is $43.45, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for BIRK is 21.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIRK on November 29, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.38 compared to its previous closing price of 41.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that Shimmick Corp. SHIM, a California construction company that specializes in public water infrastructure, has become the latest company to flounder in its trading debut, even after it downsized its IPO and priced below range. The company’s deal priced at $7 a share on Monday, compared with a proposed price range of $10 to $12.

BIRK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Birkenstock Holding Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.77% for BIRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRK Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK rose by +8.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw 12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.