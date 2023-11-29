BIMI International Medical Inc (BIMI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) has jumped by 14.97 compared to previous close of 1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 62.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2021-11-26 that The stock price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened.

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIMI is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BIMI International Medical Inc (BIMI) is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 4.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On November 29, 2023, BIMI’s average trading volume was 19.39K shares.

BIMI’s Market Performance

The stock of BIMI International Medical Inc (BIMI) has seen a 62.88% increase in the past week, with a 42.38% rise in the past month, and a -18.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for BIMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.38% for BIMI’s stock, with a 47.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 45.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.97%, as shares surge +45.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI rose by +62.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3900. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc saw 74.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.13 for the present operating margin

+16.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc stands at -183.46. The total capital return value is set at -56.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.13. Equity return is now at value -181.69, with -83.82 for asset returns.

Based on BIMI International Medical Inc (BIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 134.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.41. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BIMI International Medical Inc (BIMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.