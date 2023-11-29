Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen a 12.04% increase in the past week, with a 18.92% gain in the past month, and a 23.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.03% for BRBR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) by analysts is $53.00, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 129.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BRBR was 1.11M shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 50.90. However, the company has experienced a 12.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Sports nutritional products maker BellRing Brands Inc. NYSE: BRBR has seen its stock surge to new all-time highs driven by the popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medication usage. While the name of the company may not sound familiar, this consumer staples company’s products are commonly found at grocers, gyms, convenience stores, and health food stores.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRBR Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.64. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw 98.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.28 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 52.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.