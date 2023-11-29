Atricure Inc (ATRC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atricure Inc (ATRC) is $55.00, which is $18.3 above the current market price. The public float for ATRC is 46.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 29, 2023, ATRC’s average trading volume was 359.53K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATRC) stock’s latest price update

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC)’s stock price has decreased by -12.62 compared to its previous closing price of 42.00. However, the company has seen a -12.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that AtriCure has seen solid revenue growth but needs more operating leverage to improve its bottom line. The company’s shares have experienced a meaningful pullback from their highs in June. Despite continued losses, AtriCure’s progress on the margin front and expected sales growth in 2024 make its sales multiple compelling.

ATRC’s Market Performance

ATRC’s stock has fallen by -12.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.08% and a quarterly drop of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Atricure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for ATRC’s stock, with a -17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATRC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATRC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $60 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATRC Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC fell by -12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, Atricure Inc saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Dahlquist Karl S., who sale 1,248 shares at the price of $34.43 back on Nov 01. After this action, Dahlquist Karl S. now owns 30,789 shares of Atricure Inc, valued at $42,969 using the latest closing price.

Dahlquist Karl S., the Chief Legal Officer of Atricure Inc, sale 3,417 shares at $57.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Dahlquist Karl S. is holding 32,037 shares at $195,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.92 for the present operating margin

+74.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atricure Inc stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.58. Equity return is now at value -5.44, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atricure Inc (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.49. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atricure Inc (ATRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.