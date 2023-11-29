Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tempur Sealy International Inc’s (TPX) Stock

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has gone down by -2.24% for the week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month and a -14.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for TPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for TPX’s stock, with a -3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is above average at 17.71x. The 36-month beta value for TPX is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The average price estimated by analysts for TPX is $46.50, which is $7.22 above than the current price. The public float for TPX is 166.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on November 29, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.03 in relation to its previous close of 39.29. However, the company has experienced a -2.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Sleep, we all need it. But can you profit from it?

TPX Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.89. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value 1275.77, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.