Assessing the Risk and Potential of Elastic N.V’s (ESTC) Stock

The stock of Elastic N.V (ESTC) has seen a 3.05% increase in the past week, with a 7.13% gain in the past month, and a 31.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ESTC is at 0.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ESTC is 79.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ESTC on November 29, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has increased by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 77.90. However, the company has seen a 3.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-22 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced that its management will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. About Elastic Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just t.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.49. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 55.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $81.38 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $2,034,584 using the latest closing price.

Herzog Carolyn, the Chief Legal Officer of Elastic N.V, sale 1,320 shares at $78.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Herzog Carolyn is holding 80,702 shares at $103,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -53.43, with -13.15 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elastic N.V (ESTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.